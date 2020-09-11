Covid-19 Updates: 465 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 757 new coronavirus cases along with 465 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours. The new figure surpassed the highest recorded daily total of 724 cases in June 26. The newly diagnosed cases include 85 expatriate workers, 668 contacts of active cases, and 4 travel related.

11,728 additional COVID-19 tests carried out in Bahrain in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries rised to 5,228. Death toll has reached at 208.

There are currently 28 cases in a critical condition, and 93 cases receiving treatment. 5,688 cases are stable out of a total of 5716 active cases.