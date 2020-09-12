The late actor Sushant Singh was developing mobile app to help the poor….Read more!!!

Mumbai: Denmark-based singer-entrepreneur Arian Romal said that Sushant Singh Rajput was developing a mobile app based on artificial intelligence. Romal told that Sushant planned to use artificial intelligence, or AI, to help the poor in India.

“The last time I met Sushant, it was a year ago at a party in Mumbai around March or April. At that time, we had a conversation around technology. He spoke of developing a mobile application. By 2020, there must be something he had built. Where is it? He was build something using AI that would help the poor in India. He spoke about it but didn’t reveal much to me because it was his idea and it might get stolen. But he spoke to me about the concept. His aim was to help the poor with his app,” Romal said.

“There are some people that make an impression on you. He was one of those guys. I have been into building apps, so I found the conversation quite interesting. It is amazing for an actor to have so much knowledge and curiosity about AI and what kind of technology is required for it because that is not the world they live in. This guy was different. He knew the right words and asked the right questions,” the entrepreneur told.

The entrepreneur feels, from whatever he has seen of Sushant, the late actor could not have been a drug addict. He adds that there is some mystery about his death that is yet to be solved. “No matter what happens, I sincerely believe that the truth will come out someday. Things are going in the right direction, I feel. Even if it is after five or 10 years, the truth should come out,” he concluded.