Medical apathy:- Noida hospital refuses to admit a COVID patient!!!

NOIDA: A 41-year-old coronavirus positive Anganwadi teacher was denied admission by Noida’s Sector-39 COVID hospital. After being diagnosed with typhoid and bouts of fever and vomiting, she went to the Felix hospital for a check-up where she was asked to get a COVID test first after which she would be allowed admission to the hospital.

When the woman reached the COVID hospital in Sector-39, she was allegedly turned away by a doctor by saying “he had instructions from seniors” and later admitted after the DM and CMO intervened when the matter was raised by the media. She had been suffering from fever for the past three-four days and treated by a local clinic in Bakhtawarpur. The patient rued that despite being a health worker who has been engaged in COVID surveys previously, she was being denied treatment. She informed a local journalist who contacts the DM and the CMO and briefed them about the incident. Strict action should be taken against the concerned doctors and hospitals.