Covid-19 Updates: 489 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 721 new cases of coronavirus, along with 489 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 106 expatriate workers, 613 were contacts of active cases, and 2 travel related. The total number of recoveries to 1,252,898. The death toll stands at 212.

12,694 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 13.

There are currently 29 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 115 cases receiving treatment. 6,385 cases are stable out of a total of 6,414 active cases.