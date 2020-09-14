“Save your own lives” because the Prime Minister is busy with peacock”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi mocks Prime Minister

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against the union government. On Monday, the Congress leader has said that people of the country have to “save their own lives because PM is busy with peacock”.

“India’s coronavirus cases will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases will cross 10 lakh. Unplanned lockdown was the gift of one man’s ego, which led to the spread of coronavirus across the country. Modi government said “be self-reliant (atmanirbhar)”… which meant “save your own lives” because the Prime Minister is busy with peacock,”tweeted Rahul Gandhi.