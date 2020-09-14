Shocking ; “Businessman” shot dead by bike-borne assailants in broad daylight.!!!!

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was shot dead from point-blank range in Madhu Vihar area near the parliament building in New Delhi . It seems there is no fear of law and order as the man was murdered in broad daylight.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Dakshinpuri. He was travelling alone in his car when three bike-borne assailants blocked him at a traffic light near Swami Dayanand Marg. They opened fire from both sides of the car. Police said the victim received multiple gunshots and was rushed to Max hospital,but unable to save his life.

The victim was involved in a case of murder that happened under the limits of Ambedkar Nagar police station in 2011, police said, adding that he has involvements in some other cases too. Therefore, they suspect personal rivalry to be the reason behind the crime.A probe has been initiated.