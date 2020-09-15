Mohd Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan appealed HC to provide security!!! Read more…

Calcutta:- India cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan had received death and rape threats from unknown people for sharing congratulatory messages on her social media on the Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya a month ago. Now Jahan has filed a plea before the Calcutta High Court, demanding security for herself and her daughter. Jahan had written on Social media about the Ram Mandir issue, “Congratulating all the Hindus for the Bhoomi Puja of Ram Mandir in Ayodha.” After that, she had received death threats and also rape threats.

Though she filed a complaint, Jahan has now stated that no action has been taken. In her complaint a month back, Jahan stated in her complaint that, “This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the erection of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Some people are continuously threatening me for taking my life (or) even raping and molesting also.”