“Mughals not ideal for Indians” ; Agra museum renames after Chhatrapati Shivaji !!!

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that ‘Mughals cannot be seen as an ideal’ for Indians, So Indian icons like Shivaji need to be promoted to instill nationalism and patriotism among the people. The ‘Mughal’ museum in Agra, which is still under construction, was renamed after Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj by the UP CM. The construction of the museum began in 2016. The project, which has been taking shape on a 5.9-acre land, was expected to be completed by 2017.

“There is a need to promote those subjects which are a matter of pride for the nation, except for the symbols of the mentality of slavery. Mughals cannot be our role models. Ideas of nationalism need to be encouraged. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our hero,” Adityanath was quoted as having said during the meeting.

The move was well-received by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis who took to Twitter and said – “Jai Jijau, Jai Shivrai! Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaji Ki Jai!”The project, located within a kilometre from the east gate of the Taj Mahal, was reviewed by CM Adityanath today along with other projects in the city. An invention of former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, the Rs 141 crore museum is in the final stages of completion. According to reports, the project faced a delay due to ongoing COVID-19 situation. The museum will house historic artefacts of Mughal dynasty.