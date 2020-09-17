CPM, BJP leaders joined TMC

Many leaders from BJP and CPM has quit the party and joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. TMC has welcomed the leaders from BJP and CPM. The joined leaders include Rezaul Karim,Koushik Chaki, Ainul Haque and Sundar Paswan.

Rezaul Karim is a former Congress Doctors” Cell chief and CPI (M)”s Birbhum candidate in last year”s Lok Sabha election. Koushik Chaki is the founder and honorary secretary of West Bengal Doctors” Forum.

Ainul Haque was a CPI(M) leader from Purba Bardhaman and chairman of Burdwan Municipality from 2003 to 2013. Haque had joined the BJP in March last year after he was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2017. Sundar Paswan is a BJP leader.