“New archaeological”:- 1 lakh-year-old footprints found in Saudi Arabia!!! Read more…

Saudi Arabia:- A “new archaeological” discovery of a gigantic primitive human footprint from 120,000 years ago found in the province of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The country is known for historical treasures and monuments, authorities have found new traces of the seven human footprints, 07 camel footprints, 43 elephant footprints and other wild animals and predators. This archaeological discovery represents the first scientific evidence about the oldest existence of human life in Saudi Arabia and offers a rare glimpse into the natural environment and biodiversity in the region.

As many as 233 fossils of elephant fossils were also excavated at the site which provides the opportunity for future research into the existence of predators on the site in the primitive era. The team of scientists found the footprints marks after they inspected the area and screened the site at dry lake. A joint Saudi-international team of archaeologists carried out the research and found that the imprints and samples dated back to millions of years.