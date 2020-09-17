Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 38,979.85, down by 323.00 points or 0.82%. NSE Nifty declined 85.30 points or 0.74% to 11,519.25.

Also Read: Police arrests man with Opium

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange has ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,574 shares ended lower while 1,153 closed higher on the BSE.

The top losers in the market were Hindalco, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra.

The top gainers in the market were Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, BPCL, HCL Tech, ONGC and Coal India .