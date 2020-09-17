“Uncle killed minor girl for resisting rape” ; Decomposed body found with dog bites !!!

Ahmedabad: Police detained a 46-year-old man for abducting, raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The minor had gone missing on Saturday and her decomposing body was found without clothes and with marks of dog bites in a field near the Ognaj Toll Plaza .

The accused, identified as Bhikha Mistry works at a factory in Ahmedabad. He is unmarried and stays with his brother near the house of the victim. An officer of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch said that on September 12, they received a complaint that a seven-year-old girl has gone missing from her house. Subsequently, a case of abduction was registered and several teams were pressed into action for tracing the girl. On Tuesday night, they found her body.

“Our investigation has revealed that an accused who is believed to be ‘uncle’ of the girl abducted her after luring her. He took her to a remote spot in farmland in an autorickshaw on September 12 night.The arrested accused has confessed to killing the girl. He told the police that he attempted to sexually assault on her after taking her to the farmland and she began screaming following which he strangled her. He dumped her body into the bushes and escaped, the officer said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections murder and rape of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.