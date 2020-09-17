University announces examination schedule

The schedule of examination has been declared by a university in the state. The Calcutta University in West Bengal has announced the final year final semester exam schedule for undergraduate courses.

The university uploaded the schedule on its website, www.caluniv.ac.in, detailing when the theory and practical exams will be held.

Students of BA, BSc, and BCom Part III Honours will have theory exams from October 1 to 8. BCom honours students under the choice based credit system (CBCS) will have theory exams from October 5 to 8.BBA Part III Honours students will have theory exams from October 1 to 9.

Colleges will conduct the practicals for BSc students anytime between October 1 and 14.Colleges will conduct project work and viva voce exams for BCom Part III Honours students and those under the CBCS system anytime between October 1 and 14.

Students will have to email or WhatsApp their answer script in PDF format to their colleges within 24 hours of receiving the question paper.