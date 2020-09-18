Agriculture Bill: ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 25

The farmers has decided to intensify the struggle against the new agriculture bills passed by the Parliament. The farmer s in the Punjab has decided to intensify the protests.

The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee -which is an apex body of farmers unions- has called for an Bharat Bandh on September 25. A meeting of various unions including left parties will held a meeting to discuss the future program on September 19 on Ludhiana.

Also Read: Sex workers’ association approaches Supreme Court for support

Earlier on Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Cabinet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched strong criticism against the bill. He said that the bill prepared by the government are against the interest of farmers.

“The three farm Bills that will replace ordinances brought by NDA are not in interest of farming community. It will affect livelihood of crores of farmers and others who depend on agriculture sector”, tweeted Gehlot.

The three farm Bills that will replace ordinances brought by NDA are not in interest of farming community. It will affect livelihood of crores of farmers and others who depend on agriculture sector.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 16, 2020

Former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has termed the bills as ‘anti-farmer’ and demanded that the central government carry out extensive consultations with political parties, farmers` organisations, traders and agriculture experts and consider amending them.

The legislation, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, the House passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onions