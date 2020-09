Thiruvananthapuram: 4167 people were tested positive for COVID-19 today. Patient cross 4000, for the second consecutive day. 3849 people were affected by contact. The source of 410 people is unclear. Twelve more died of COVID. Thiruvananthapuram 926, Kozhikode 404, Kollam 355, Ernakulam 348, Kannur 330, Trichy 326, Malappuram 297, Alappuzha 274, Palakkad 268, Kottayam 225, Kasaragod 145, Pathanamthitta 101, Idukki 100 and Wayanad 68 were confirmed in the districts today.