Lightning strikes the playground, football player dies…

Ranchi: A football player died when struck by lightning while a match was in play and four others received injuries at a village playground in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

The incident took place at Uru Bardih, a remote Maoist-dominated village. The deceased was identified as Paras Panna, resident of Tetar Toli village. The police visited the village to certify the death and enquire about how the football match was organised in violation of lockdown protocol.

The sub-divisional police officer said, “A match named Neman Kujur football championship was going on when the lightning strike took place at the ground. One player died due to the strike, while four others received injuries in the incident.” He said, the five persons were taken to Gumla Sadar hospital where one person was declared, brought dead. Other four persons were released after treatment of their minor injuries.

The injured said that it was raining but they continued their game. But, suddenly a strong lightning struck the middle of the ground and a player died. The district saw a second incident of lightning at Shimla Bartoli village where a eight-year-old boy, who was with two elder brothers at a farm field, died due to strike. His two other brothers received injuries.