‘No more automatic promotion for Class VIII students’:Announces state government

The state government has announced that there will be no automatic promotion for Class VIII students. The Rajasthan state government has decided this. Govind Singh Dotasra, the state minister in charge of school education has announced this.

The government has deiced to scrapp the ‘no detention policy’ until Class VIII . According to the amended Rajasthan Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2019, any pupil failing within the class VIII board supplementary examination will not be promoted from next year.

Earlier, no student was detained until class VIII, however the rule was reversed by the central authorities in 2019.

.?? ???????? ??????? ??? ????? 5 ?? ???? ?? ?????????? ?? ???? ???? ????? ????? 8 ??? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ??? ???? ??? ????????????? ?? ????? 8 ??? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ????????? ?? ?????????? ?? ?????????? ?????? ????? ???? ?? ????? ???????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ?????..(2/2) — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) September 17, 2020

“The amendment has been published in the gazette. We have decided to conduct the board examination in classes V and VIII. Supplementary examination will be conducted within 60 days of the results of classes V and VIII. Any student failing in class V supplementary exam will be promoted, but this will not be applicable in class VIII supplementary examination. No student will be expelled from school before completing elementary education”, said Govind Singh Dotasra .