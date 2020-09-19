Duchess of Brabant; Princess Elizabeth started military training… See photos here..

Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth recently began a military training course at the country’s prestigious military academy, taking social media by storm as photos and videos of the royal went viral. In a video shared by the Belgian Defence, the 18-year-old heir to the throne is seen along with 170 other officer candidates on their first day at the facility.

La Princesse Elisabeth et ses camarades de promotion ont entamé la phase d’initiation militaire le 2/9 sur les terrains du camp militaire d’#Elsenborn. Ce camp fait partie de la formation @kms_erm_rm, où elle suit la première année en Sciences sociales et militaires. pic.twitter.com/9H5BZLTv7m — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) September 15, 2020

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, graduated from high school in Wales and is now spending a year studying Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.

During her training, she will be taught the values of Defence, such as discipline, respect, commitment, and courage, as well as shooting, marching, and camouflage techniques, according to the military academy. As the future monarch, the training, it is believed, will help the princess who will have an in-depth understanding of the country’s military powers. Princess Elisabeth’s 18th birthday in October last year was a momentous celebration for the entire country. In royal terms, the Crown Princess is now old enough to rule without the help of a regent, which means eventually when she takes the throne to become the first Belgian queen to earn the title through birth rather than marriage. A law was passed in the country in 1991 to allow royal women to keep their place in the line of succession, even over their younger brothers.