First “COVID-19” prescription drug for sale through pharmacies!!!

MOSCOW ; Russia has approved R-Pharm’s Coronavirus vaccine for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections and the drug could be sold out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week.The approval as a prescription drug follows the positive signal for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. Both are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan and is widely used there as the basis for viral treatments.

R-Pharm’s announcement is another sign Russia is trying hard to take a global lead in the race against the virus. It is already exporting its COVID-19 tests and has clinched several international deals for supplies of its Sputnik-V vaccine.R-Pharm said it received approval for Coronavir after Phase III clinical trials involving 168 patients with COVID-19.The drug was first approved for in-hospital use to treat COVID-19 in July.

Coronavir’s trial was comparatively small. Avifavir has been available in hospitals since June but has yet to be supplied to pharmacies.Both are based on the active ingredient favipiravir, which is also the key component in Fujifilm Holdings Corp’s antiviral drug Avigan, approved in Japan as an emergency influenza treatment in 2014.Trials to test it against COVID-19 are ongoing around the world. Results of a Japanese study in July were inconclusive.It is produced by various Indian generic drug makers including Lupin, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s for use against COVID-19 in India.