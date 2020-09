Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has been confirmed for 4696 people in Kerala today. Shailaja teacher informed. Thiruvananthapuram 892, Ernakulam 537, Kozhikode 536, Malappuram 483, Kollam 330, Thrissur 322, Palakkad 289, Kottayam 274, Kannur 242, Alappuzha 219, Kasaragod 208, Pathanamthitta 190, Wayanad 97 and Idukki 77 districts were diagnosed with the disease today. 16 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.