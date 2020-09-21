BJP worker killed in clash

A BJO activist has been killed in a clash. The incident is reported from Sabang area in West Midnapore district in West Bengal. The BJP worker has killed in a clash allegedly with members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists on Saturday night over Vishwakarma Puja celebrations.

Police has informed that Dipak Mondal, the BJP worker was killed in the clash in which country bombs were hurled on him. The incident also led to tension in neighbouring Moyna in East Midnapore district, where Mondal resided.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders alleged that since Mondal killed in a planned manner by TMC workers as he was an influential voice in the area .

The local TMC leadership claimed that despite being a resident of Moyna, Mondal had gone to Sabang to foment trouble. The bombs Mr Mondal were carrying exploded, causing his death, the TMC leaders said.