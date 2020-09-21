Japan’s oldest person on record!!! See photos…

Japan:- Kane Tanaka, who is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living person, reached the age of 117 years and 261 days to become Japan’s oldest person on record. Tanaka, a big fan of soda and chocolate, was born in the former village of Wajiro, now part of the city of Fukuoka. She now lives in a seniors care home in the city.

Fukuoka Prefecture sent commemorative gifts to Tanaka and a congratulatory certificate from Gov. Hiroshi Ogawa through the staff of her care home. She looked happy as she put a blanket over her knees made of Kurume Gasuri, traditional cotton fabric from the southern part of the prefecture, that was sent to her as a gift. Tanaka has lived in each of the Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras and has had a great variety of life experiences.