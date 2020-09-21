“This is pretty crazy”; Youngest Emmy Award winner!!! Read more…

Zendaya is the first youngest Emmy Award winner for HBO’s Euphoria in this category at age 24. Zendaya bested last year’s winner Jodie Comer, who until today, held the title for the youngest to receive this award, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, and Sandra Oh. Zendaya becomes the second Black woman to win in this category following Viola Davis, who was bestowed with the award for her performance as Rue, a troubled teen who struggles with drug addiction.

“This is a really weird time to be celebrating but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there, she said while accepting the award remotely joined by her “family” and team. I know that our tv show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in young people. To my peers out there doing work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.” Season 2 of Euphoria is currently in the works but production was placed on hold when the pandemic hit.