“ A fascist government is controlling our lives,”: Mamata Banerjee says that union government has bulldozed democracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily against the ‘Agriculture’ bills passed by the Parliament. She said that a fascist government is controlling our lives and present NDA government is bulldozing democracy.

Also Read: Gold prices falls down

“The Centre has bulldozed democracy and the federal structure of the country. Voting was not allowed on the farmers’ bill although the Constitution says that it has to be allowed if someone demands so. But they bulldozed the rights of farmers and passed the bill through voice vote. This must be condemned,” said Banerjee.

“All powers over land and agricultural produce have been given to landlords and middlemen. In whose interest have so many agricultural products, including onion, been taken out of the list of essential commodities? Farmers will no longer be able to fix the price of their crop. The states can no longer control the price of crops or monitor their supply. A fascist government is controlling our lives,”,” said the chief minister.

“A conspiracy is on to take land away from farmers. There is a conspiracy to pass on these lands to landlords. Being in majority does not mean the entire country can be sold. I call all parties to unitedly oppose this. We will stay behind them and support the movement,” said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

Parliament had passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.