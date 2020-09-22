Chinese man jailed for Killing Indian-origin Son-in-law!!! Read more…

Singapore: A 72-year-old Chinese-origin businessman in Singapore was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for stabbing his Indian-origin son-in-law to death at a coffee shop in broad daylight following disputes over his handling of the family business and extra-marital affairs. Tan Nam Seng pleaded guilty last month to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder by stabbing 38-year-old Spencer Tuppani three years ago during a busy lunch hour in the central business district.

Tuppani had made several business moves that Tan perceived as a ploy to cheat him of his company. They also lived in the same household, even after Tan’s daughter discovered Tuppani’s affair with another woman, and the couple was quarrelling frequently. Tan saw his son-in-law eating at a coffee shop. Tan retrieved a knife from the company’s office at Cecil Court before approaching the younger man who was there with three friends. He stabbed him three times in quick succession and following the victim as he stumbled away and collapsed in front of an outlet. However, medical evidence has established that Tan had a major depressive disorder and was experiencing an episode at the time, said the judge.