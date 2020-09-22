Python crossing highway causes massive traffic jam!!! Watch the video.

MUMBAI: A 14 feet long python, trying to cross the Eastern Express Highway at Chembur, stalled traffic movement for nearly an hour. The snake crawled under a car and wrapped itself around one of the wheels. Rescuers were called and managed to bring the snake to safety and released it into the forest.

Some motorists informed an on-duty traffic constable near Evrard Nagar bus-stop that a snake was spotted on the road. The constable immediately brought the vehicles to a halt. The snake crawled under a car in the last lane of the south-bound arm of the highway. It wrapped itself around a tire and wouldn’t emerge. The traffic police then shut that lane for vehicles. But congestion built upon the other lanes as well because motorists halted to check what was happening. Efforts were made to bring the snake out. Eventually, rescuers were called and it took them about half an hour to rescue the python. It was later released in the forest. Traffic was affected for around an hour.