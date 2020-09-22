“Watch”!!! The youngest person in the world to go Skiing….

US: A six-month-old baby in the Utah has broken a world record and become the youngest person ever to go water skiing. A video that has gone viral and started a heated debate on social media shows Rich Humphreys water skiing at Lake Powell. The video was first posted to Instagram by the toddler’s parents, Casey and Mindi Humpherys, from where it spread quickly.

Uploaded on an Instagram account dedicated to the toddler, the video shows him holding tight to a metal bar while being pulled along the lake by a boat. His father appears to be in another boat, keeping watch over the baby, who was seen wearing a life jacket with his feet strapped securely to the board.

“I went water skiing for my 6 month birthday. Apparently that’s a big deal… #worldrecord,” reads the caption. The previous unofficial world record for the youngest water skier was set by Auburn Absher. He was six months and 10 days old when he went water skiing with his parents.