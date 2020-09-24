Anti-Corruption Bureau unveiled illegal asset worth Rs.70 crore of a police officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unveiled illegal assets worth Rs.70 crore from a police officer. The ACB has also arrested the senior police officer for having wealth which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB has arrested Yelamakuri Narasimha Reddy,Assistant Commissioner in Malkajgiri under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Telengana. The wealth were unearthed after the ACB conducted raid in his house after getting a tip-off about his wealth.

Also Read: ‘Happy new for expats’

As per reports, the ACB has seized documents. After checking the documents it has revealed that Reddy has owned 55 acres of agricultural lands at Anantapur, four plots measuring 1960 square yards of land near Cyber Towers in Madhapur in Hyderabad, two other house plots, a four-storeyed commercial complex at Hafeezpet and two houses. The searches also found unaccounted Rs 15 lakh in cash, two bank lockers and investments in real estate and other businesses.

The ACB has conducted raids simultaneously in about 25 locations in Hyderabad city, various places in Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar districts, and also in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Narsimha Reddy joined the police department in 1991, had worked as inspector of police at Uppal. He was recently promoted to the rank of ACP. Reddy was produced before a special court .