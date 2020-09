The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that of a moderate intensity earthquake. The earthquake which measured 3.7 on the Richter Scale was felt at Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at 8.19 am.

Also Read: New traffic rules announced in UAE

The tremors of the earthquake were felt 281 km North of Gulmarg.

There were no immediate reports of causality or damage to property due to the earthquake.