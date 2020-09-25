COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases continues in the 6000 range for second day…

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja today said that 6477 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. 3481 people were cured. 5418 people were infected through contact. The source of the contact of 713 people is not clear, the health minister said in a press release.

Thiruvananthapuram-814, Malappuram-784, Kozhikode-690, Ernakulam-655, Thrissur-607, Kollam-569, Alappuzha-551, Kannur-419, Palakkad-419, Kottayam-322, Kasaragod-268, Pathanamthitta-191 and Idukki- 114 and Wayanad-74 districts have been diagnosed with the disease today. 22 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.