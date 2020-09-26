Military plane carrying air force cadets crashes in northeastern Ukraine…

Ukraine: At least 22 people were killed after a military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames in northeastern Ukraine.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft crashed while trying to land during a training exercise, and at least two people were critically injured. Footage taken showed rescue workers inspecting the smoking wreckage near the town of Chuhuiv. An investigation has started on what caused the crash. One pilot reported failure in the left engine of the twin-engined plane, according to Interfax Ukraine, adding this would not have been a critical situation for an experienced pilot.

An eyewitness who was driving along the road towards Chuhuiv told he saw a man in flames running from the plane after it crashed. “Another car stopped behind us. We took a fire extinguisher and ran with another driver to help him,” said Yaroslav. “Another man came from the plane. He had a cut on his head. We pulled him to the opposite side. The one who was on fire, we put the fire out.”

The crash happened around 2 km from a military airport. It said 27 people had been on board the plane. The cadets were from the Kharkiv University of Air Force, which is run by the defence ministry.