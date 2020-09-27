CPM opposes CBI enquiry because they are sure that CM and ministers will be caught: K.Surendran

BJP state president K.Surendran accused that the CPM’s stand on CBI enquiry in the Life Mission Scam is against all norms of democracy. The CPM’s claim that the UDF led by Congress and the BJP were trying to overthrow the LDF government was just an attempt to diver the attention.

The Life Mission Scam is directly related with the Chief Minister. The commission for the Life Mission project has gone into the pockets of the Chief Minister. And that is why the CPM and Left government is opposing the CBI enquiry. The CPM is sure that the chief minister, ministers and his top aides will be caught red handed, said BJP leader.

K Surendran also accused that the LDF government entrusted Vigilance to probe only to sabotage the CBI’s investigation. He said that the government is saving its face from corruption.

Money has flowed into Kerala after the Chief Minister’s UAE trip in which Sivasankaran and Swapna accompanied him. Another amount from another source has been also deposited in the bank account of the Vadakancherry Life Mission project. All of these things will have to be investigated. It is suspected that the CPM also got a share of the corrupt money.

” More money has come into the account of Life Mission project from various sources. It was the government itself who said Vigilance probe is unsatisfactory and gave a nod for CBI. Now, the CPM is of the stance that ‘Vijayans’ probe is adequate,” Surendran ridiculed the state government.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has a moral responsibility to respond to the case against his son. BJP does not want to overthrow the Pinarayi government, the tenure of which will end in months.