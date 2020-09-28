Adorable!!! Watch the cute video of a baby elephant enjoying his bath….

Baby elephants are always adorable and funny. A video of a baby elephant posted by a football player named Simon Hopkins is winning hearts. It shows a baby elephant happily enjoying himself in a tub of water while having a bath.

The video starts with the elephant calf carefully stepping into the tub. After some time, he tumbles down in the tub which results in a lot of water splashing out. The carefree calf is just enjoying himself turning all over the place. At one point, his feet also go up in the air which indicates the amazing time it is having while having a bath.

Here is the video:

Bath time ??? pic.twitter.com/rRXrFVSGK7 — ? Simon BRFC Hopkins ? (@HopkinsBRFC) September 26, 2020

Be it human or animals, babies are always a fun to watch. They are innocent and enjoy the moment that is there in front of them, even if they are not grown enough to understand it all. It is their simplicity which teaches us an important lesson about how it is ok to be childlike at times and take it easy.