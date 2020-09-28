Farm Bills Protest: 5 Youth Congress members held for burning tractor

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, was arrested by police during a protest against farm bills at Rajghat. A protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police detained party leaders and workers before it could begin. “We wanted to submit a memorandum to the Lt governor against the farm bills passed by Parliament but we were detained by the police. The Congress will not rest till the Modi government withdraws its anti-farmer bills,” Anil Kumar said.

“Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone. On [freedom fighter] #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt’s anti-farmer bills,” the Youth Congress said in a tweet. Congress has likened the laws to cancer and slow poison that will kill farmers and agriculture. It has urged all parties to come together and oppose the laws, which the party said will make farmers “slaves of big businessmen”. The Delhi police said five people have been detained for setting the tractor afire and that the fire was doused and no one was injured in the incident.