First case in the country… Life imprisonment for ISIS terrorist.

Kochi: Malayalee Subhani Haja Moideen has been sentenced to life imprisonment for working for the global terrorist organization ISIS. The sentence was handed down by Kochi NIA Court Judge P Krishnakumar. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. This is the first verdict in the country in such a case. The case was being investigated by NIA ASP Shoukathali.

Subhani is the only person to return to India after going abroad to fight for ISIS. Subhani hails from Thodupuzha. He lived in Tirunelveli. In February 2015, the NIA discovered that he had joined ISIS and gone abroad to fight. He returned in September. He then tried to recruit people to the ICC. Worked for ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Subhani’s waged war against India’s allies. The court ruled that Subhani had received weapons training in Syria and Iraq.

The main case against Subhani is that he went to Iraq via Turkey and fought against the Iraqi government. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein. The investigation team found that he also participated in the meeting held at Kanakamalai in Kannur. Subhani’s case is being tried separately in connection with the Kanakamala conspiracy.