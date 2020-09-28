Heart touching!!! A boy with non-verbal autism says his name for the first time…Watch video..

Little Micah, who has Non-verbal Autism, saying his name for the first time was shared on by his mother, capturing the pure joy of his family celebrating the great feat. It’s not uncommon for children diagnosed with autism to be classified as non-verbal, however, with age, their communication gets better.

His mother, Haley McGuire, who is a professional photographer and uses the platform to mostly showcase her work, couldn’t stop sharing the great development in her son’s journey. While the boy himself is ecstatic saying his name out loud, his other family members are shocked by the sweet surprise.

Watch the moment here:

The first time he said his name ?..EDIT: People have been asking for the supplements that we have been using for Micah! Here is the link, feel free to message with any questions that you have on it! I just wanted to share with others what we have so it can possibly help your family too!http://micahsjourney.cosevatrs.comEDIT: Also my inbox is getting flooded with friend requests that I can't continue to except. So we started a Facebook page that you guys can reach us on there with any questions you have or just to stay in the loop with Micahs progress! Julkaissut Haley McGuire Sunnuntaina 20. syyskuuta 2020

Viewers from all across the globe showered their love and support for the five-year-old and said his video gave them hope in the wild year of 2020. The video crossed over 10 million views. As Micah’s journey inspired and moved many, his family started a Facebook page to document his progress and shared few more videos, of the little boy trying to repeat few words.

“I’m just really emotional. I’m really proud of him,” his mother said. “I don’t think I have an accurate word to describe how I’m feeling other than really–maybe I’m speechless”. “Micah has always been a really sweet, tender-hearted, quiet kid. Obviously, he doesn’t talk, but he kind of keeps to himself. He’s always been extremely loving. I know that that’s not necessarily normal for kids with autism”.