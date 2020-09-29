Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid-19 positive

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for Covid-19. The Vice President has gone in home quarantine. The vice president is asymptomatic and in good health. This was announced by Vice President’s office through official twitter account.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine Covid-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the VP’s Secretariat tweeted.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Also Read: Southern Railway announces special service from Kerala

Naidu underwent a Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning and was found to be infected.