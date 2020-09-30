Counterfeit masks under the name N95 are available in the market: the authorities say that it causes danger…

Thiruvananthapuram: It is reported that fake masks under the name N95 are available in the market. Health experts say the masks do not protect against the virus and pose a greater risk. The N95 mask costs around Rs 150 and the KN 95 mask around Rs 70. But the fake N95 mask can be had for Rs 8 and the KN 95 mask for Rs 5 wholesale. When these masks hit the retail market, the price of the original masks is charged. Masks such as N95 and KN95, which are on the list of medical devices, can only be distributed through authorized outlets.

According to a study, these poor-quality masks filtered only some 60-80% of 0.3-micron particles, putting healthcare workers at risk of infection. Intrigued, the researcher began scouring online marketplaces for more N95 masks. He found many of them were indulging in false advertising.

The most important factor is greater awareness among users. There is complete confusion right now, researcher said, about what an N95 mask is and its specifications. And this he added won’t do because in India, which today crossed 1 million COVID-19 cases, people will need to continue using masks.