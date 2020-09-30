‘Dorm Room’:- A truly magical cottage for Harry potter lovers!!!

Harry Potter fans can now stay in a cottage just like the Gryffindor common room, and it looks that good that even Snape would be impressed. You’d know the grand scale of things that are seen inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There is one particular room that is an absolute favorite for Gryffindor followers – The Gryffindor common room. The common room was the place where Gryffindor students would socialize and have meetings when they weren’t in their respective dormitories. The fictional account of the room is liked by millions of fans worldwide. Potter fans can now actually get a real feel of the room if they happen to be in North Yorkshire, UK.

A cottage in the county has a special cottage that looks a lot like the Gryffindor common room, complete with red shades and a fireplace. Called the ‘Dorm Room’, the cottage features six single beds that are covered with thick red curtains. It also has a fully equipped kitchen and a private bathroom with a stained-glass window. “This truly magical cottage has been designed to replicate the castle turret dorm room at a magical school that one particular boy wizard went to! Complete with 6 cozy single sized four-poster beds, a grand but cozy fireplace, stained glass, and flickering candles it truly is reminiscent of a magical dormitory from the wizarding world,” the cottage’s description on the website reads.