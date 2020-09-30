‘Maal is a code word for cigarette’; Deepika Padukone’s reply to NCB interrogation

Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone, who was questioned by the NCB on Saturday in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, gave clarification on her drug chats with her manager. Deepika, one of the noted names in the Hindi film industry, was interrogated for almost five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.

The actress was summoned by the anti-drugs agency after her manager Karishma Prakash’s WhatsApp chats, including conversations about drugs with her surfaced. Padukone, who was opposed to Karishma during questioning, had admitted to the 2017 ‘drug chats’ with her manager. In the WhatsApp chats that date back to 2017, Padukone had purportedly asked Karishma for “maal” and “hash”.

Giving clarification on the chats during her interrogation on Saturday, Padukone had denied ‘consuming drugs’ and said that ‘maal’ is a code word for a cigarette. The mobile phone of Padukone has been seized by the anti-drugs agency in connection with its investigation. Besides Padukone, actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB separately on Saturday in connection with the alleged drug nexus.