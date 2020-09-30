“When Biryani Is Bae” ; 1.5 Km-Long Queue For Biryani At Morning 6 O’Clock , Video Goes Viral !!!

Karnataka ; Anand Dum Biryani, a famous eatery in Hoskote which is 5 km outside of Bangalore, serves as much as 1,000 kilos of mutton biryani on Sundays.

Their biryani is so famous that people start queueing up at 5 AM in the morning. Most times, during the course of the day, hundreds of people will be found standing in what can be called the longest line one has ever seen outside the shop!

A video of hundreds of customers standing in a queue stretching to about 1.5 kilometers outside the restaurant on Sunday has gone viral on social media. The restaurant is located about 25 kilometers from the Bengaluru city center.

People leave their homes before dawn to reach the eatery and grab their plates of biryani before it gets over.”Queue for biryani at Hoskote, Bangalore… Tell me what biryani this is and is it free?” the video shared by Twitter user Kaveri is captioned.

In the video, people can be seen wearing face masks while standing in the queue, however, there was little social distancing between them. Anand, the owner of the eatery, estimated a 20 percent increase in the sales of biryani as compared to pre-lockdown sales. The video went viral quickly, garnering more than 6,300 views. While many netizens poked fun at people standing in such a long queue for biryani, others were concerned about them not following social distancing norms.