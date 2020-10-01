3 Indian Army soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan!!!

Srinagar: Three soldiers of the Indian army were killed and five others injured in separate incidents during heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The army will give a fitting reply to Pakistan, which is using mortars to target Indian positions. There is no clarity on whether the Pakistan army has suffered any casualty.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation started with the firing of small arms and intense shelling of mortars in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors. The two soldiers were killed and four others were injured when the Pakistan army started firing mortars in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir this morning. The injured persons are being evacuated. Earlier, a soldier was killed in the Poonch sector and another was injured after the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and started heavy firing on Indian positions.