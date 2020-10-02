144 announced in 2 districts, no obstruction to public transport; These are the restrictions;

Thiruvananthapuram / Ernakulam: District Collectors in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have issued a restraining order from Saturday morning. There is no restriction on public transport and banks will operate. No more than five people allowed to gather in public places. Permission for 20 people in places of worship. Only 20 people can attend public functions. Strict restrictions will be imposed on the containment zones.

Restrictions on Thiruvananthapuram:

Voluntary gatherings of more than five people in public places were banned. Restrictions are in place under CRPC 144. Restrictions have been tightened in areas declared as container zones. Restrictions will take effect on Saturday (October 3) from 9 am. October 31st until midnight.

Restrictions imposed

Public events or gatherings of more than five people are not allowed in the cantonment zones except for weddings and funerals. A maximum of 20 people can attend weddings and funerals in these areas. These restrictions also apply to indoor and outdoor events. Distribution of groceries, medicines, milk, vegetables, meat, and fish in the container zones and essential services such as Revenue, Health, Police, Local Government, Electricity, Sanitation, and Water Supply. Except for emergency medical services and the provision of essential supplies, people will be strictly restricted from leaving the container zone. The police should put in place the necessary control measures. Up to 20 people can attend indoor events for social, cultural, political, educational, and religious events. This restriction applies to prayer and funeral services. Weddings can be held outside the cantonment zone with a maximum of 50 participants.

Restrictions in Ernakulam District

1. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at weddings and only 20 at posthumous ceremonies

2. A maximum of 20 persons will be allowed for cultural events, public functions organized by the government, political and religious functions, etc.

3. The activities of markets, bus stops, public transport, offices, shops, restaurants, workplaces, hospitals, examination centers, industrial establishments, etc. should be carried out only with strict restrictions in accordance with the Break the Chain guidelines and social distance.

4. No more than five persons may congregate in public places in the district