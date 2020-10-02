Two minor boys drown in pond

In a shocking incident, two boys were drowned in a pond. The incident occurred in Basedi area in Dholpur in Rajasthan on Firday.

The deceased were identified as Ajmeri aged 12 and Akram aged 13. They had gone to the pond to take a bath and while bathing they slipped into deep water and drowned.

Also Read: State government announces decision on school reopening

The body of Ajmeri was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. The family of Akram gave a written request to the authorities not to conduct the post-mortem.

A case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death), they added.