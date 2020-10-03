Illegal call centre busted; 5 arrested

Police had busted an illegal call centre and arrested five persons in relation with the case. Police had also recovered 7 crore rupees from them.

The West Bengal police had busted the illegal call centre for duping US clients. The illegal call centre was operating at Rasbehari Avenue area in Kolkata.

Police had also recovered 38 computers from the centre. The police informed that they had used to dupe 10 to 15 people daily and had more than a dozen employees.