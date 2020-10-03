Top US Senators test positive for coronavirus

Two top US Senators has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Utah Senator Mike Lee both had tested positive for the virus. Both attended a ceremony at the White House on September 25 with President Donald Trump. Meanwhile US president Donald Trump who had tested positive for Covid-19 announced was hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
