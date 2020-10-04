Two staffs at Chief Minister’s residence tests positive for Covid-19: CM affirms community transmission

2 staff at Chief Minister’s residence has been tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced by the Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister has announced this. The West Bengal CM also aid that the state is going through community transmission phase.

“You will be surprised to know, the boy who serves me tea at home tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. And today, the boy who works in my office and answers the telephone has tested positive. This means there is community spread because they don’t step out of my house, and they have been kept at one place to stay safe. But despite taking precautions and protection we are not being able to get a grip on the virus”, said Mamata Banerjee.

“We are not holding protests meetings for the last 7-8 months due to the COVID-19 scare. But the BJP has continued their political programmes as usual to spread communal enmity, violence and also the COVID-19 infection. But we were forced to hold this protest rally today, you know why? Because my mind was in Hathras, I felt like going to UP immediately,” said CM Mamata while addressing a protest rally by TMC in Kolkata..