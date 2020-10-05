Nobel Prize in Medicine 2020 awarded for the discovery of Hepatitis C

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine is won by the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. The discovery of Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward, but the majority of blood-borne hepatitis cases were still unexplained. “The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives”. The winners are 3 British scientist Michael Houghton and US researchers Harvey Alter and Charles Rice.

An estimated 71 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, according to the World Health Organization. A significant number of those who are chronically infected will develop cirrhosis, scarring of the liver caused by long-term liver damage, or liver cancer. The studies of transfusion-associated hepatitis conducted by Alter demonstrated that an unknown virus was a common cause of chronic hepatitis. “To see so many people get cured is astounding,” Alter told the committee after getting the news Monday morning that he will share the prize.