Covid-19 Updates: 1146 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1061 new coronavirus cases along with 1146 recoveries and 6 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 100,794. The overall recoveries has mounted to 90,556. The death toll reached at 435. At present there are 9803 active cases in UAE.

In the last 24 hours 102379 new Covid-19 tests has been conducted in UAE. Till now 10.2 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE .

Meanwhile, residents and tourists will be able to fly to Ras Al Khaimah without obtaining approval from October 15. But all passengers must follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. All passengers must undergo medical testing and obtain a negative result before returning within a period not exceeding 96 hours. Travellers or their sponsors should cover the cost of another lab test or PCR test, as well as the cost of quarantine in the case of a positive result.