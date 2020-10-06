‘Hydroman’; watch video of this man dancing underwater…

This video of a man from Gujarat, dancing will leave you surprised because it’s performed under water. Shared from the Instagram profile of Jaydeep Gohil, the clip starts with Gohil doing a backflip underwater and then breaking into some smooth moves as the song India Waale from the movie Happy New Year plays it the background.

Gohil calls himself ‘Hydroman’ and that is something viewers agree with too. Here is the video:

People didn’t hold back while lauding the incredible feat and dropped fire and clapping hands emojis in the comments section. “Just wow!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is mind blowing,” said another. “What?? I can’t believe my eyes. Amazing,” commented a third.